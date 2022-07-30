Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) vs. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Financial Comparison

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empiric Student Property and Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macerich 5 2 3 0 1.80

Profitability

Macerich has a consensus target price of $15.95, indicating a potential upside of 50.33%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Macerich 4.66% 1.29% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macerich $847.44 million 2.69 $14.26 million $0.20 53.05

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

Macerich beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

