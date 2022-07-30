Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,101.55

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,101.55 ($13.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,112 ($13.40). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,104 ($13.30), with a volume of 35,308 shares traded.
HFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.63) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The stock has a market cap of £983.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,509.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,051.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,101.55.
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
