Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

Newmont Increases Dividend

NGT stock opened at C$57.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$78.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.93. The stock has a market cap of C$45.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$56.55 and a 1-year high of C$108.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 180.33%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

