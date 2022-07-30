MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 190,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

