Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Raised to €11.06 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €11.06 ($11.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.70 ($12.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

