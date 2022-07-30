MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

