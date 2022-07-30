T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $167.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $153.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $127.15.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

