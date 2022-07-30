O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

About O2Micro International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O2Micro International by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Stories

