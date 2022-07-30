O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
O2Micro International Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.04.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International
About O2Micro International
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.