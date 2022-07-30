Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

GT stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

