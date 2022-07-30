StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

