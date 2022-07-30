Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 412,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

