Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

