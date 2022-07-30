3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in 3M by 25.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

