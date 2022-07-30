Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Havens Advisors LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 70,097 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 41,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

