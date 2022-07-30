Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ACET has been the topic of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of ACET opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $675.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

