Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 14.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 317,584 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 17.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 644,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

