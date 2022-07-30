Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Caesarstone Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
