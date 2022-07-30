Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 208.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $470.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

