BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BIOLASE Stock Up 6.0 %

BIOL opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

