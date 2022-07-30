eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in eGain by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

