eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
eGain Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of eGain
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.