Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Caesarstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

About Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.