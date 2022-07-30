Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
