Macquarie Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to “Outperform”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDU. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $27.41 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

