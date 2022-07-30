eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

eGain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a P/E ratio of 295.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.