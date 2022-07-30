eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
eGain Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a P/E ratio of 295.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.