Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $209.80 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.10.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.