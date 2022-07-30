Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $209.80 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
