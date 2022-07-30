Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$67.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.69.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The firm has a market cap of C$19.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.169384 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

