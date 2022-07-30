ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.16. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

