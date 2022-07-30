Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $104,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

