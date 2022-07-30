Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$5.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FVI shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

TSE:FVI opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.09 and a 52-week high of C$6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,749,759.14. Insiders have acquired 82,178 shares of company stock valued at $296,877 over the last ninety days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.