Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $16.25

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

