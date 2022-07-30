IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $50.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.