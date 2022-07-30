IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $50.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.