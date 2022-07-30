ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAVMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.52) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

