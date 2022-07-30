Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SHO opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

