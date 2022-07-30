Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

