Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.91

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.91 and traded as low as $30.50. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 18,665 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $400.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,317.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,159.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

