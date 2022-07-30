FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Thursday. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

