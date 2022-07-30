Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Raised by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.9 %

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.18.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$162.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$132.38 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.96.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,364,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,635,050,068.59. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total value of C$24,377,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,364,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,635,050,068.59. Insiders have sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock valued at $152,028,257 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

