FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.87.

Shares of FM opened at C$23.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.85. The firm has a market cap of C$16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

