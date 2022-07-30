JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,350

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.
RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %
RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,184.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,500.36. The company has a market capitalization of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97.
Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
