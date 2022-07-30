JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,350

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.06) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,184.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,500.36. The company has a market capitalization of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

