FY2022 EPS Estimates for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

UBS Group Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

UBS stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.