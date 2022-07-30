FY2022 EPS Estimates for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.
UBS Group Stock Performance
UBS stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $21.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
