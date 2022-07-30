William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Shares of V opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.