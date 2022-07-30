Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT at $326.00

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.00.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.96) to GBX 298 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.4 %

LGGNY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

