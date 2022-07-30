Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($355.10) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at €167.80 ($171.22) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €199.25. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

