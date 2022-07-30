Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

