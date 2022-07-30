Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS.

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Microsoft by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 56,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.