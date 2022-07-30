Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

