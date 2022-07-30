Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the transportation company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRN. Stephens raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.83%.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.