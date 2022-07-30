Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

MCD opened at $263.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.74. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 19,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $75,731,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

