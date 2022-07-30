Raymond James Comments on Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of TSE:MDP opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$46.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.35. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$7.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

