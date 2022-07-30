Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.