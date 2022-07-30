HomeStreet, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $37.29 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in HomeStreet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

