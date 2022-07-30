Brokers Offer Predictions for Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of ETSY opened at $103.72 on Friday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

